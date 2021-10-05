Jacksonville Jaguars could make huge move regarding Urban Meyer

Following a video that surfaced this past weekend, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has found himself in some hot water.

The video noted above shows Meyer getting a little too close to a much younger lady (who is not his wife) at an Ohio bar.

On Monday, Meyer apologized to his players and to the Jaguars organization but that may not have been enough.

According to a report from Michael Lombardi, sources have indicated to him that “there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans.”

As Lombardi notes, this could get ugly.

According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

That's exactly what is being discussed. https://t.co/DCO8anfRo7 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021