Jacksonville Jaguars could select unlikely candidate with No. 1 overall pick

As noted by Matt Miller, it is NFL Draft week and you have to take everything with a grain of salt.

That being said, this report should interest Detroit Lions fans as Miller is reporting that there is

“a lot of chatter” about the Jacksonville Jaguars and OL Ikem Ekwonu out of North Carolina State.

“It’s draft week, which means it’s lying week, but there is a lot of chatter this morning about the Jaguars and Ikem Ekwonu. Could be that they like him a lot and might not draft him…but the buzz is definitely out there that he is in play at No. 1 overall.”

If the Jaguars do select Ekwonu at No. 1, that would leave Aidan Hutchinson for the Lions and that (other than a trade down) may just be the perfect scenario.

