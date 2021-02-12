Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer announces assistant coach has resigned

According to multiple reports, Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Chris Doyle has submitted his resignation to head coach Urban Meyer.

In a statement released by Meyer, he said that Doyle “did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville.”

Meyer added that he “should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved.”

Doyle, who previously worked for 20 years at Iowa under Kirk Ferentz, parted ways with the Hawkeyes after allegations that he was a racist and a bully.

