Jacksonville Jaguars make big move on eve of 2022 NFL Draft

We are just one day away from the 2022 NFL Draft and there is a plethora of chatter about who the Jacksonville Jaguars will select with the No. 1 overall pick.

Whether or not the news we are about to pass along will impact the Jaguars decision at No. 1 is yet to be known but according to Ian Rapoport, they have locked up OT Cam Robinson.

Rapoport reported just moments ago that the Jaguars and Robinson have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension.

Sources: The #Jaguars and OT Cam Robinson have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension. He gets a nice deal and security and Jax secures a key spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

Nation, do you think this will have any impact on what the Jaguars do with the No. 1 overall pick?

