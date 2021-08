According to reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have placed 2021 draft pick Travis Etienne on injured reserve following a Lisfranc injury.

The move likely ends Entienne’s rookie season before it even started.

Jaguars place RB Travis Etienne on IR, likely ending his season. Lisfranc injury will require surgery, as @AdamSchefter said. Jacksonville had high hopes for Etienne as a back and pass-catcher. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 24, 2021