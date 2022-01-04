in NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars planning to wear clown costumes to season finale

This will be fun to watch play out

In case you have not heard, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has announced that GM Trent Baalke will be returning for the 2022 season.

Following that news breaking, Jaguars fans stormed social media to rip Khan and his decision and now they are taking things to a whole new level.

According to reports, some Jaguars fans are planning to show up at Sunday’s season finale wearing clown costumes to troll Khan.

Many fans have also changed their Twitter avatars to a clown with Shad Khan’s mustache and they have been replying to every tweet from the Jaguars account.

