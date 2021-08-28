Jacksonville Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew prior to roster cuts

by

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded QB Gardner Minshew II prior to roster cuts.

“Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season.”

OFFICIAL:

