Detroit Red Wings Lock In Defenseman With New Deal

The Detroit Red Wings continue to lock in pieces of their blue line for the future.

On Wednesday, Detroit announced they have signed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract extension worth $1.6 million annually.

A steady piece on the backend

Bernard-Docker, 25, has quietly carved out a consistent role on Detroit’s defense this season.

In 55 games during the 2025–26 campaign, he has recorded:

4 points (0 goals, 4 assists)

+5 rating

15:00 average ice time

While he isn’t known for offensive production, Bernard-Docker has provided reliable minutes, physical play, and defensive stability, all of which have helped solidify Detroit’s depth on the blue line.

Former first-rounder finding his role

Originally selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, Bernard-Docker has now appeared in 199 career NHL games, totaling 28 points.

His development into a dependable depth defenseman is exactly the type of progression teams look for from former high draft picks.

What this means for Detroit

With this extension, the Red Wings now have nearly their entire defensive unit under contract for next season.

According to reports, the only remaining questions on the blue line involve:

Simon Edvinsson (restricted free agent)

(restricted free agent) Travis Hamonic (unrestricted free agent)

Locking up Bernard-Docker gives Detroit added flexibility as they continue shaping their roster for both the present and future.

The Big Picture

This move may not grab headlines like a blockbuster trade, but it’s another example of general manager Steve Yzerman focusing on roster stability and depth.

As the Red Wings continue their push toward playoff contention, having dependable options on the back end could prove just as important as star power.