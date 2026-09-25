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TodayTigersvs PIT · 6:40 PMStarts in 2h 2m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV

Report: Bernard-Docker Injured, Red Wings Roster Spot in Doubt

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The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension back in March, a deal that carries a $1.6 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. Even with that extension in hand, the 26-year-old has spent the preseason competing for a roster spot.

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His chances of making the opening night roster might have taken a hit. Max Bultman of The Athletic relayed an update from head coach Todd McLellan: “Bernard-Docker has an upper body injury, he’s day to day.” That puts his status for the preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 26 up in the air. If he were to be ruled out for that game, it opens the door for Anton Johansson to make the opening night roster.

Jacob Bernard-Docker Injury Opens the Door for Anton Johansson

With Bernard-Docker injured, Johansson has a clearer path to a spot on the blue line. The 22-year-old Swede has had a strong camp, and McLellan has already said publicly that the rookie could make the opening night roster.

Waiver Rules Complicate Detroit’s Options

It remains to be seen how serious the injury is. Even if he is not out long-term, it affects Detroit’s roster plans for the 2026-27 season. Bernard-Docker is not waiver exempt, so Detroit cannot send him to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins without exposing him to the rest of the league. Johansson can move between Detroit and Grand Rapids freely. The Red Wings may also need to place Bernard-Docker on injured reserve if he is out for a lengthy period.

If Bernard-Docker is not ready for the Oct. 2 season opener against the New York Rangers, Johansson is the most likely player to take that final spot.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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