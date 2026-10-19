Jacob deGrom Floated as Detroit’s Alternative to Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have a starting pitcher decision to make this offseason, and one national writer thinks it comes down to a choice between one expensive year and an open-ended commitment. Detroit could chase Tarik Skubal in free agency on what would be a record-setting contract, or it could trade for Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom and take on a single guaranteed season at $37 million.

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That $37 million is what deGrom is owed in 2027, the last guaranteed year of the five-year, $185 million deal he signed with Texas. After that the Rangers hold a club option for 2028 worth either $20 million, $30 million or $37 million, so an acquiring team is only locked in for one year. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report suggests Detroit go get him. Miller said,

“Detroit has quite a few viable options for its 2027 starting rotation. However, beyond Framber Valdez, it’s a lot of ‘if he stays healthy for a change’ and ‘might break through in 2027’ types of candidates. They should have room in the budget for a big splash, though. And if they’d rather trade for one expensive year of a two-time Cy Young winner instead of trying to re-sign their former two-time Cy Young winner to what promises to be an historic contract, they should find out if the Rangers are willing to budge on deGrom, who has given them a 3.44 ERA since his arrival in 2023.”

Valdez is the one rotation piece Detroit already has locked down. He signed a three-year, $115 million contract with the Tigers in February, a deal that set a salary record for left-handed pitchers.

Jacob deGrom Still Misses Bats at 38

DeGrom is 38 years old. During the 2026 MLB season with Texas, he started 31 games. His record was 11-11 with a 4.20 ERA. In 162.2 innings pitched, deGrom gave up 139 hits and 76 runs. He also walked 46 batters and struck out 201 batters. His WHIP was 1.14.

Those are two different stories in one line. A 201-strikeout, 46-walk season says the stuff is still there. The 4.20 ERA says the margin is gone. For a team buying one year, that trade-off is easier to live with than it would be on a long deal.

This would no doubt be a nice rotation piece for the Tigers for the short-term. As a long-term option, it would not be worth the risk. If Detroit was in prime position to win a World Series next season, a potential trade for deGrom would make sense. It would make more sense for him to be traded to a legitimate contender than a team who is trying to go through a youth movement.

Tarik Skubal Is Younger, and No Longer a Tiger

Skubal is only 29 years old. If Detroit is going to pay hefty money for a starting pitcher, they are better off giving it to someone who is still in the prime of their career and not toward the end. Across the 2026 season with Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the deadline, he had a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA. In 158.2 innings pitched, Skubal gave up 126 hits and 52 runs. He also walked 27 batters and struck out 186 batters. His WHIP was 0.96.

The catch is that bringing Skubal back now means winning a bidding war, not working a trade. Detroit sent him to Los Angeles in August for outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and his contract ran out at the end of the season. He is a free agent, and the Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS after getting 10 regular-season starts out of him.

Scott Harris Has to Pick a Lane

It may feel crazy to potentially see Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris paying a hefty price for a starting pitcher. If Harris is going to choose trading for deGrom or bringing back Skubal, he may choose the familiar face over the uncertain.

He is making that call off a season that gave him no cover either way. Detroit finished 76-86 and fourth in the American League Central, and the rotation behind Valdez is the part of the roster with the fewest answers.