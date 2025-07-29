Jacob Saylors Joins Detroit Lions as Roster Shuffle Continues Ahead of Preseason

The Detroit Lions added another name to their crowded running back room on Tuesday, signing undrafted rookie Jacob Saylors following the release of tight end Luke Deal, who was waived with an injury designation.

Saylors Brings UFL Production to Detroit

Saylors, 24, most recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, where he led the team in rushing with 499 yards and five touchdowns. While he’s bounced around several NFL teams, including brief stints with the Falcons, Giants, and Browns, Saylors has yet to play in a regular-season game.

His arrival gives the Lions some much-needed insurance at running back, especially after undrafted rookie Kyle Robichaux left practice earlier this week with a suspected shoulder injury. With Dan Campbell confirming that most starters won’t suit up for the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, this gives Saylors a real opportunity to make an impression in preseason action.

Tight End Room Thins Out as Deal Exits

On the other side of the transaction, Luke Deal’s time in Detroit appears to be cut short. The rookie tight end, known more for his blocking than pass-catching, had shown some promise during rookie minicamp, but injuries once again shift the depth chart as camp progresses.

While Deal’s departure won’t drastically alter the Lions’ tight end plans, Sam LaPorta is firmly locked in as TE1, it opens the door for fringe players to step up and make their case in the coming weeks.

Lions announce roster moves:



Waived/Injured TE Luke Deal.



Signed RB Jacob Saylors. pic.twitter.com/IqcGihH0Gu — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 29, 2025

Roster Flexibility Will Be Key for Lions in Preseason

As training camp rolls on, Detroit’s coaching staff continues to juggle injuries, evaluate newcomers, and prep for a deep postseason push. The addition of Saylors might not grab headlines today, but these are the kind of subtle moves that could matter down the stretch, especially in a physical NFC North.

Look for Saylors and other fringe players to get extended reps this weekend as the Lions face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton. For a team hoping to take another step forward, every roster spot matters.

