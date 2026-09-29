Tigers’ $850,000 Reliever Could Replace Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers bullpen pitcher Jacob Waguespack is under team control for the 2027 MLB season. In fact, he is not scheduled to reach free agency until after the 2029 season. Despite being 32 years old, he played a huge role in Detroit’s bullpen during the 2026 MLB season. Waguespack pitched in 35 games. He pitched 47 innings and gave up 25 hits and 14 runs. Waguespack also walked 18 batters and struck out 35 batters.

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His WHIP was 0.91. One of the key things about him in the bullpen was that he had five holds during the 2026 season. Waguespack had one blown save this season and no saves. The Tigers overall bullpen finished with a 3.85 ERA, which put the group in the middle of the pack in the MLB. Detroit can very well be making changes to its bullpen in the offseason. What kind of role could Waguespack have in 2027?

Jacob Waguespack Had the Lowest ERA Among Detroit’s Top Relievers

Detroit’s bullpen will need work in the offseason. Waguespack was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers because he did not pitch in the MLB at all in 2025. He is pitching the 2026 season on an $850,000 salary.

Connor Muldowney of motorcitybengals.com wrote about Waguespack, “Just how far has that $850,000 stretched? Well, he’s one of eight Tigers relievers who have pitched at least 40 innings this season, and out of those eight, he has the lowest ERA (2.47). He’s also tied for the second-highest WAR in the bullpen this season at 1.2. Only Tyler Holton (1.3) has a higher WAR in the Tigers’ bullpen this year.”

Muldowney wrote that on Sept. 25. Waguespack’s ERA has settled at 2.49 since then, still the lowest mark among the Detroit relievers carrying a real workload.

From Triple-A Depth Arm to Detroit’s Bullpen

Waguespack spent all of 2025 in the minor leagues. He opened that season with the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate, and posted a 0.46 ERA over 15 appearances before the Rays designated him for assignment in late July. He then signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in August and made 10 appearances for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, their Triple-A affiliate.

In 2026, he pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, and had a 1.66 ERA in 16 appearances there. Waguespack was traded from Milwaukee’s organization to Detroit’s organization on June 10, and the Tigers selected his contract two days later. It worked out for the Tigers.

Kenley Jansen’s $12 Million Option Opens the Door

Kenley Jansen turns 39 on Sept. 30, and the Tigers have to decide if it is worth it to bring him back or not. He has a $12 million club option for the 2027 MLB season with a $2 million buyout attached, so walking away from it would save Detroit $10 million. Jansen may not have much left in the tank.

In order for the Tigers to solve some of the bullpen woes, maybe Waguespack can move into a closer role. He doesn’t have much experience as a closer in his MLB career. From Detroit’s point of view, why not try it for next season? He was the Tigers’ best bullpen pitcher during the 2026 MLB season.