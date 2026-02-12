Jacoby Brissett to Back Up Jared Goff in Detroit?

As the Detroit Lions push deeper into their Super Bowl window, the margin for error gets smaller, especially at quarterback.

That’s why Mike Payton of A to Z Sports is urging the Lions to seriously consider adding veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as premium insurance behind Jared Goff. And when you break it down, the logic is hard to argue with.

This isn’t about controversy. It’s about preparation.

Why Jacoby Brissett Fits the Lions

The strongest case for Brissett starts with familiarity. As Payton points out, Brissett has extensive experience with new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, working with him in both Arizona and Cleveland.

Payton noted that Brissett played “some of the best football of his career” under Petzing, a critical detail for a quarterback who would be expected to step in seamlessly if needed. That kind of built-in trust and understanding of the system dramatically shortens the learning curve, something contenders value more than upside.

This is a quarterback who already speaks the language of Detroit’s offense.

Not a Starter — But Exactly What Detroit Needs

Payton also pushes back on the idea that Brissett would command a starting role elsewhere. At 33 years old, that stage of his career has passed.

As Payton wrote, Brissett is “past the part of his career where he’s a viable long-term starter, but is 100% a premium backup.”

That distinction matters. The Lions don’t need a developmental arm or a high-variance option. They need someone who can stabilize the offense, protect leads, and keep the team competitive if Jared Goff misses time.

With Detroit’s offensive weapons, without a doubt, the best supporting cast Brissett would ever have, the floor becomes extremely high.

The Cardinals Situation Could Open the Door

While Brissett isn’t currently a free agent, Payton outlines why that could change quickly.

His cap hit jumps from just over $5 million to more than $9 million, and Arizona would take on minimal dead money if they move on. That makes him a logical cap casualty as the Cardinals look to free up space.

If Brissett hits the market, Detroit should be ready.

Payton floated a contract structure that fits both sides: a two-year deal worth $12 million, with $6 million guaranteed.

As he explained, that guaranteed money could be paid up front in 2026, giving the Lions added flexibility in 2027 if they decide to get younger at the position through the draft. It’s a veteran-friendly deal that doesn’t compromise long-term roster planning, exactly the type of move disciplined contenders make.

Why This Matters in a Super Bowl Window

Championship teams don’t gamble at quarterback. They insure it.

Payton summed it up best, writing: “You must have premium depth in certain areas, and quarterback is one of them.”

That’s the heart of the argument. The Lions have built a roster capable of winning it all. Letting one injury derail that season would be organizational malpractice. Jacoby Brissett represents calm, competence, and continuity, the traits you hope you never need, but can’t afford to be without.

Bottom Line

This recommendation isn’t flashy, but it’s smart.

If Jacoby Brissett becomes available, the Detroit Lions should absolutely be in the mix. He knows the offense, understands his role, and gives Detroit the kind of quarterback depth that separates contenders from everyone else.

Sometimes the best moves are the ones you hope never have to matter, until they do.