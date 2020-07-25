JaCoby Jones hits game-winning home run in ninth to give Detroit Tigers their first win of 2020 [Video]

After looking absolutely awful in all facets of the game on Opening Day, the Detroit Tigers bounced back nicely on Saturday by defeating the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 at the Great American Ball Park in Ohio.

With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Tigers CF JaCoby Jones stepped to the plate with a man on base, and moments later he was back in the dugout after blasting a 2-run home run to centerfield. The bomb ended up being the game-winner as Tigers closer Joe Jimenez shut the Reds Down in the bottom of the ninth to seal the deal.

As a team, the Tigers had 12 hits as a team after managing just three during their 7-1 Opening Day loss.

One of those hits came off the bat of the great Miguel Cabrera, who gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead after hitting his 478th career home run, moving him past Adrian Beltre.

With the win, the Tigers are now 1-1 on the season with another matchup coming against the Reds on Sunday.