Heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, it was pretty clear that Jaden Ivey had ties to Detroit and he would be extremely excited if he was selected by the Detroit Pistons.

Well, the pick is in and the Pistons did select Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick.

Jaden Ivey: ‘I really wanted to come to Detroit’

After being selected by the Pistons, Jaden Ivey spoke to reporters and he talked about how happy he is.

For sure… I really wanted to go to Detroit,” Ivey said.

Ivey added that being selected by the Pistons is a “dream come true.”

“This is a dream come true for sure…my family having Detroit ties, my grandfather having played for the Detroit Lions. When I heard my name called it was just a dream come true.”

Here is video of Jaden Ivey speaking to the media after he was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 5 pick.

During his sophomore season at Purdue, Ivey was a stud as he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.

During a recent interview with The Spun, Ivey explained why the Detroit Pistons would be the perfect fit.

“I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom [Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey] played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA. I’ve lived in the area and I know what it’s like. Detroit [which picks fifth overall] could be an option.”

