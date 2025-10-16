Detroit Pistons Lose Jaden Ivey to Injury Before Season Tips Off

Just when it looked like the Detroit Pistons were ready to turn a corner, the basketball gods had other plans. The team announced Thursday that guard Jaden Ivey underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, forcing him to miss the start of the regular season.

According to the team, Ivey’s surgery was performed to relieve discomfort that had developed over the past few weeks. He’ll begin rehab immediately and will be re-evaluated in mid-November, by which time Detroit will have already played around 12 games.

It’s a tough break for the youngster, who was expected to play a key role in new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation. Ivey appeared in just one preseason game, logging 14 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies, before knee pain forced him to sit out the remainder of training camp.

Bickerstaff: “We’re Going to Do What’s Right”

Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday’s preseason finale against the Washington Wizards, Bickerstaff explained that the team’s medical staff made the decision after noticing Ivey’s ongoing discomfort.

“It was something that was developing over his work, obviously from coming back, but in training camp also,” Bickerstaff said. “He started to feel something, then we took precautions. The medical team did their assessments and had to make the decision that ultimately led us to where we are today.”

The Pistons coach emphasized that the team’s top priority is protecting its players’ long-term health.

“We’re going to do what’s right by our guys and never put them in a position where we feel like we have to rush them back,” he added.

The Bottom Line

The Pistons’ road to relevance just got bumpier. Losing Jaden Ivey for a month before the season even tips off is a major setback for a young roster that can’t afford to lose its spark plug. Still, Bickerstaff’s approach makes sense, no one wants to risk the long-term health of one of Detroit’s brightest building blocks.

If the Pistons can stay competitive while Ivey heals, his eventual return could provide the jolt this team needs to finally start heading in the right direction.