Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren get jersey number with Detroit Pistons

On Thursday night, with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons landed G Jaden Ivey out of Purdue but they were not finished there. Pistons GM Troy Weaver then made a trade to acquire F Jalen Duren out of Memphis who was selected No. 13 overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

A day later, both Ivey and Duren were in Detroit to be formally introduced.

Detroit Pistons release jersey numbers for Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

After the press conference was over, the Pistons tweeted out the jersey numbers that Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will be wearing to begin their NBA careers.

As you can see in the photo below, Ivey will be wearing No. 23, while Duren will wear No. 0 with the Pistons.

Jaden Ivey becomes the 20th player in franchise history to wear the No. 23, with the most recent being Blake Griffin, who wore No. 23 from 2018-2021. Some other former Pistons to wear the number include Earl Cureton (1984-1986) and Mark Aquirre (1989-1992).

Duren becomes just the fifth player to don the No. 0 in Detroit. He joins Orlando Woolridge (1992-1993), Olden Polynice (1994), Andre Drummond (2014-2020), and Dennis Smith Jr. (2021), who also wore the No. 0 with the Pistons.

