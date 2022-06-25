With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Jaden Ivey out of Purdue.

After being selected by the Pistons, Ivery got very emotional because it has been a dream of his to get drafted by the Pistons.

“You could see my emotions a little bit,” Ivey said. “Just my family, what they’ve been through their whole lives and what they’ve worked for, they helped me get to this stage, just to see all the jerseys it just made me emotional.”

The only regret Ivey has is that his grandfather, James Hunter, who played for the Detroit Lions, passed away in 2010 and was not here to see him get drafted by the Pistons.

“He meant everything to me, that’s why I kind of got teary-eyed, because he got me. He sacrificed a lot for me, too,” Ivey said. “He’s why I get so emotional. To be here, to be a Piston, to be in the city of Detroit, it’s an honor to be here.”

Jaden Ivey takes to Twitter to question how he looks on NBA 2K

Now that Jaden Ivey is in the NBA, it also means he is in the video game NBA 2K.

But, as you can see below, Ivey is not so sure about his likeness in the game.

“Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?” Ivey tweeted along with a photo of him from the video game.

Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5L11hqgEYH — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 25, 2022

