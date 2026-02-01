Jaden Ivey Trade Buzz Grows as Pistons Eye Former Top 5 Pick

The Detroit Pistons may not be shopping Jaden Ivey, but they’re also not hanging up the phone.

According to Brett Siegel, Detroit has shown a willingness to listen to offers involving the former No. 5 overall pick, though it would take what’s being described as a “substantial upgrade” for the Pistons to seriously consider moving him.

That wording matters. This isn’t a salary dump. It’s not a panic move. It’s a front office taking a clear-eyed look at roster balance and asking a tough question: Does this version of the Pistons need something different right now?

A Changing Role in Detroit

Ivey’s situation has shifted noticeably this season. The fourth-year guard is averaging a career-low 17.0 minutes per game through 29 appearances, a surprising number for a player once viewed as a foundational backcourt piece.

That reduced role doesn’t necessarily reflect a lack of talent. It reflects fit, usage, and the Pistons’ evolving priorities as they evaluate who best complements their young core moving forward—especially with restricted free agency looming.

Detroit still values Ivey’s speed, athleticism, and shot-creation ability. But the minutes tell a story: the coaching staff is experimenting, and the front office is clearly open to rebalancing the roster if the right opportunity presents itself.

Why the Pistons Are Looking at the Wing

One theme keeps popping up around the league: Detroit wants wing help.

The Pistons have been linked to Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, a move that would signal a desire to add defensive toughness, positional versatility, and lineup flexibility on the perimeter. Jones isn’t a flashy scorer, but he checks boxes Detroit currently lacks—especially on the defensive end.

That context is important. If Detroit were to move Ivey, it wouldn’t be about giving up on him. It would be about addressing a positional need that impacts winning more consistently night to night.

What a Trade Would Actually Take

Sources indicate it would require a clear upgrade—not a lateral move—for Detroit to pull the trigger. That suggests:

A proven wing who fits the Pistons’ timeline

Defensive impact or two-way reliability

Someone who complements Detroit’s existing guards rather than overlapping skill sets

In other words, this isn’t about selling low. It’s about maximizing value if a deal truly improves the roster.

The Big Picture

Ivey remains one of the Pistons’ most intriguing talents. His athleticism and scoring upside are undeniable. But roster construction is about more than raw ability—it’s about fit, balance, and direction.

For now, Detroit is doing what smart teams do: keeping options open.

Whether Ivey stays put or becomes part of a bigger move to reshape the wing rotation, the Pistons are signaling that nothing is off-limits—so long as it moves the franchise forward.