On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons selected Jaden Ivey out of Purdue with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and ever since then, the love has been flowing to and from him.

A day later, Ivey, along with Jalen Duren, who the Detroit traded for on Thursday, was in the Motor City to be officially introduced as Pistons for the first time.

Jaden Ivey wipes away tears as Pistons present him with special jerseys [Video]

On Friday, both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren learned which numbers they will be wearing with the Pistons but the Pistons also had a special treat up their sleeve for Ivey.

During the introductory presser, the Pistons presented Ivey with three special jerseys, one to honor his grandfather, who played for the Detroit Lions, one to honor his father, who played at Detroit Country Day, and one to honor his mother, who played for the Detroit Shock.

As you are about to see in the video below, Ivey was blown away by the amazing gesture from the Pistons and he had to wipe away tears as the jersey for his grandfather, father, and mother were held up.

Jaden Ivey's grandfather played for the Detroit Lions, his father played for Detroit Country Day and his mother played for the Detroit Shock. Today the Pistons presented Ivey with all of their jerseys before giving him his 🥺 (H/T @DetroitPistons) pic.twitter.com/CaWOszmwX9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 24, 2022

James Hunter was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft. In 86 career games as a defensive back with the Lions, Hunter had 27 interceptions.

But the professional athletes in Ivey’s family don’t stop there as his father, Javin Hunter, who was a star athlete at Detroit Country Day High School before playing football at Notre Dame, also played in the NFL. In addition, Jaden’s mother, Niele Ivey, played for the Detroit Shock.

Folks, Jaden Ivey truly WANTS to be a Detroit Piston and we are thrilled to have him here!

