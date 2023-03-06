Jaden Ivey’s 3-point shooting improvement shows potential for the Detroit Pistons’ future

The struggling Detroit Pistons have faced many challenges this season, with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-49. However, rookie Jaden Ivey's recent progress in three-point shooting has been a bright spot for the team.

Why it matters

The Detroit Pistons' performance this season has been far from impressive, with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. However, amidst the team's struggles, rookie Jaden Ivey's recent improvement in three-point shooting offers a glimmer of hope for Pistons fans. This improvement could play a crucial role in the team's offense, especially when Cade Cunningham returns to the game.

Ivey has improved his shooting skills significantly over the last 12 games, shooting 40% from 3, which is the best among all NBA rookies with a minimum of four attempts per game.

In his season-best game from deep on Feb. 23, Ivey shot 5-for-7 from behind the arc and finished the game with 25 points, though his team lost to the Orlando Magic .

. Ivey's overall shooting from the field has also improved. While he’s shooting roughly 42% from the floor for the season, he’s shooting 45% over the same 12-game sample size.

The Big Picture: Casey impressed with Jaden Ivey's improvements

- Advertisement -

Pistons coach Dwane Casey is also impressed with Ivey's progression, and after Sunday's practice, he noted that he's placing a lot on Ivey's plate with running the Pistons' offense. As Casey detailed the difficulties of playing point guard in the NBA, he prefers the three-point shot to be Ivey's third option after attempting to find the open man. Even with his preference, he loves that Ivey has not only worked on long-distance shooting but is also making these shots.

“I’m really excited about his three-point shooting because at some point, Cade (Cunningham) is going to come back, and now he (Ivey) is going to be spotted up, and it’s going to help our spacing there next to him and vice versa. It’s just going to help us all around offensively.” Dwane Casey, Pistons Head Coach

Jaden Ivey by the numbers:

Ivey shot 5-for-7 from behind the arc and finished the game with 25 points in his season-best game from deep on Feb. 23.

Over the last 12 games, Ivey is shooting 40% from 3, which is the best among all NBA rookies with a minimum of four attempts per game.

Ivey’s overall shooting from the field has improved; he’s shooting roughly 42% from the floor for the season, and 45% over the same 12-game sample size.

Ivey is averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his rookie season.

He is third among rookies in points per game.

The Bottom Line

Despite the Detroit Pistons' poor performance this season, Jaden Ivey's recent improvement in three-point shooting is a positive sign. Ivey's skills could play an important role in the team's offense, and with his continued progress, he could help the Pistons improve their game. With the return of Cade Cunningham, Ivey's progress in three-point shooting could have a significant impact on the team's performance in the years to come.