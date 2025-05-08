Jadeveon Clowney Hits the Market—Would He Work in Detroit?

The Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney—should the Lions pair him with Aidan Hutchinson? We break down the fit, the risk, and Detroit’s pass rush needs.

The Detroit Lions still have a major question mark opposite Aidan Hutchinson on their defensive front. And right on cue, a former No. 1 overall pick just hit the market.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced they were releasing Jadeveon Clowney, making the veteran edge rusher available just weeks after the NFL Draft wrapped up. The move has already sparked speculation among Lions fans and analysts: Could Clowney be the guy to help take pressure off Hutchinson in 2025?

Well… maybe. But let’s talk about it.

The Resume vs. the Reality

At first glance, Jadeveon Clowney’s name still carries weight. He’s got the size, athleticism, and past pedigree to make you pause and consider the potential. He’s a former No. 1 overall pick, after all.

But let’s keep it real—his production hasn’t matched the hype for a long time. In 2024, Clowney played 14 games for the Panthers and finished with just 5.5 sacks. Not bad, but far from difference-maker status. That brings his career sack total to 58 over 11 seasons—nothing special.

And when you’re in a Super Bowl window like the Lions, “solid” isn’t good enough when you’re shopping for a starter opposite your franchise edge rusher.

Does Clowney Fit the Culture in Detroit?

This is where it gets tricky. If there’s one thing Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have prioritized above all else, it’s culture fit. This locker room is built on buy-in, accountability, and selfless, team-first football.

And Clowney? Let’s just say his reputation around the league doesn’t scream “grit and grind.”

He’s had multiple stops (Texans, Seahawks, Titans, Browns, Ravens, Panthers), and often leaves with more questions than answers. Whether it’s effort concerns, durability, or lack of consistency, Clowney’s name tends to bring baggage—and that doesn’t really align with what Campbell’s trying to build.

What the Lions Really Need

The Lions already waited until Round 6 of the draft to address edge depth, selecting Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein, and the only other current options behind Hutchinson are Marcus Davenport (injury-prone), Josh Paschal (underwhelming production), and some unproven rotational guys.

So yes, Detroit still needs help on the edge—but it needs to be the right kind of help.

They need a player who brings both production and buy-in, not someone whose best highlight still dates back to college.

The Bottom Line

Could the Lions sign Jadeveon Clowney? Sure. He’s a recognizable name, he fills a position of need, and he wouldn’t break the bank.

But should they? Probably not.

Brad Holmes has been incredibly selective when it comes to veteran additions—and with this team’s identity so strongly rooted in culture, accountability, and resilience, Clowney just doesn’t feel like the right fit.

The Lions need someone to complement Hutchinson. But more importantly, they need someone who completes the team. And in that regard, Clowney might not be the guy.