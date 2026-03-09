Popular Detroit Lions Target Jaelan Phillips Signs MASSIVE Deal

A player who had been floated by some as a potential target for the Detroit Lions is officially off the market — and for a massive price.

According to Dianna Russini, the Carolina Panthers are signing former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract.

That deal comes out to a staggering $30 million per year, instantly making Phillips one of the highest-paid edge defenders in the league.

Lions Were Linked to Phillips

In recent weeks, Phillips’ name had surfaced in some circles as a possible addition for Detroit, particularly as the team continues looking for another pass rusher to complement star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The idea was simple: give Hutchinson a high-end “wingman” on the opposite edge to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

However, once the numbers attached to Phillips’ next contract started to surface, it became pretty clear that Detroit was never going to be a realistic landing spot.

Brad Holmes Was Never Paying That Price

The Lions may be searching for pass-rush help, but there was absolutely no chance general manager Brad Holmes was going to hand out a deal averaging $30 million per year for Phillips.

While Phillips is a talented player, his recent production simply doesn’t justify that kind of payday.

Over the last two seasons combined, Phillips has recorded just seven total sacks, largely due to injuries that have limited his availability.

Detroit has consistently shown a willingness to spend when the value makes sense, but the Lions have also been disciplined under Holmes when it comes to handing out massive contracts.

Panthers Take the Swing

Instead, it’s Carolina that is making the aggressive move.

By committing $120 million over four years, the Panthers are betting that Phillips can stay healthy and return to the form that made him a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Lions will continue searching for pass-rush help — but almost certainly at a far more reasonable price point.