Philadelphia Eagles Poach Potential Detroit Lions Trade Target

The Philadelphia Eagles are loading up again, and in the process, they just grabbed a player who would’ve fit nicely in the Detroit Lions’ defensive plans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, marking the third major move by Philly this week.

The deal comes just days after Miami parted ways with longtime GM Chris Grier, with interim GM Champ Kelly making his first splash by sending Phillips, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract, to an NFC contender.

For the Eagles, it’s a win-now move. For the Lions, it’s a reminder of what they’re still missing on defense.

Why Jaelan Phillips Made Sense for Detroit

Looking at Detroit’s current depth chart, the need for another high-end pass rusher is obvious. Aidan Hutchinson has been outstanding again in 2025, but with Al-Quadin Muhammad handling right defensive end duties and rotational depth behind them thin, adding a dynamic player like Phillips would’ve given defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another weapon off the edge.

Jaelan Phillips, on the other hand, is proven, athletic, powerful, and disruptive when healthy.

Philadelphia Keeps Flexing Its Front Office Muscle

This move marks the Eagles’ third trade in a week, following deals for cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter. With Phillips now added to an already dangerous defensive line, Philly’s pass rush looks terrifying once again, a potential problem for NFC contenders like Detroit come playoff time.

As Schefter reported:

“Jaelan Phillips is in the last year of his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter. But the Eagles wanted him for the second half of this season as they continue their attempt to try to repeat.”

The Eagles’ strategy is clear: stack the roster for another deep postseason run, even if it means adding players on expiring deals.

How Detroit Moves Forward

The Lions’ front seven remains solid, anchored by Hutchinson, D.J. Reader, Alim McNeill, and rookie Tyleik Williams, but they could still use another consistent edge threat to take pressure off their young secondary, especially with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph asked to do so much in coverage.

Brad Holmes has shown patience in his roster construction, preferring to draft and develop talent rather than overspend in the trade market. Still, missing out on Phillips, for what amounts to a modest third-round pick, will have Lions fans wondering what could’ve been.

The Bottom Line

The Philadelphia Eagles just made themselves stronger, while the Detroit Lions stay the course with their homegrown core. It’s hard to argue with Holmes’ long-term plan, but seeing a perfect fit like Jaelan Phillips land elsewhere, especially with the Lions pushing for NFC supremacy, stings a bit.

Detroit still has the talent to win now, but a little extra help off the edge wouldn’t hurt as the team gears up for the stretch run.