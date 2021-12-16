Jaguars owner Shad Khan releases statement after firing of Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has been fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars following a 2-11 start to the 2021 season that has been rife with controversy, with the latest coming earlier this week with allegations that Meyer called his assistant coaches “idiots” and even kicked a former placekicker.

For the 2nd straight year, it will be Darrell Bevell who takes over on an interim basis; he did the same last season with the Detroit Lions following the termination of Matt Patricia.

Shortly after the firing was announced, team owner Shad Khan released the following statement: