Detroit Tigers Newest Utility Man Has Ties To Detroit Lions

Talk about making the most of your first impression.
Just hours after being called up from Triple-A Toledo, new Detroit Tigers infielder Jahmai Jones stepped into the batter’s box at Comerica Park and crushed the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall. The solo blast came in the eighth inning of Friday night’s AL vs. NL showdown against the Chicago Cubs — a high-stakes series between the top teams in each league.
JAHMAI JONES: ACTIVATED 💥 pic.twitter.com/kN8EKBPJBF— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 7, 2025
But that swing wasn’t just a baseball highlight. It was a moment that carried personal weight, adding a new chapter to a family legacy already etched in Detroit sports history.
“I walked up, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m ready for the moment,'” said Jones, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Whatever happened, happened — positive or negative. I felt like I was prepared. I could go to sleep with whatever the result was.”
TLDR (Bullet Points):
- Jahmai Jones hit a home run in his first at-bat as a Detroit Tiger Friday night against the Chicago Cubs.
- His father, Andre Jones, and brother, T.J. Jones, both played for the Detroit Lions, tying his MLB debut to his family’s Motown roots.
- Jones was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier that day, replacing Akil Baddoo on the 40-man roster.
Family Roots in the Lions’ Den
As noted by the Free Press, Jones isn’t the first member of his family to suit up for a Detroit team. In fact, he’s the third.
His father, Andre Jones, was a linebacker who played for the Detroit Lions in 1992, and his brother, T.J. Jones, caught passes as a wide receiver for the Lions from 2015 to 2018.
So when Jahmai put one in the seats Friday night, he wasn’t just helping the Tigers in a big moment — he was continuing a tradition of Jones family success in the Motor City.
“Obviously, Detroit has a special place in my heart,” said Jones, “just because of the family ties, so being able to do it myself and add to it, it’s everything I could ask for.”
The Bottom Line
Jahmai Jones didn’t just hit a home run Friday night — he hit home. In his first game as a Tiger, in the same city where his father and brother once suited up for the Lions, Jones delivered a moment that felt bigger than baseball.
And if he keeps swinging like that, Detroit fans just might get another Jones jersey to wear — this time at the ballpark.