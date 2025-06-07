Detroit Tigers Newest Utility Man Has Ties To Detroit Lions

Talk about making the most of your first impression.

Just hours after being called up from Triple-A Toledo, new Detroit Tigers infielder Jahmai Jones stepped into the batter’s box at Comerica Park and crushed the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall. The solo blast came in the eighth inning of Friday night’s AL vs. NL showdown against the Chicago Cubs — a high-stakes series between the top teams in each league.

But that swing wasn’t just a baseball highlight. It was a moment that carried personal weight, adding a new chapter to a family legacy already etched in Detroit sports history.

“I walked up, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m ready for the moment,'” said Jones, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Whatever happened, happened — positive or negative. I felt like I was prepared. I could go to sleep with whatever the result was.”

TLDR (Bullet Points):

Jahmai Jones hit a home run in his first at-bat as a Detroit Tiger Friday night against the Chicago Cubs.

His father, Andre Jones, and brother, T.J. Jones, both played for the Detroit Lions, tying his MLB debut to his family’s Motown roots.

Jones was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier that day, replacing Akil Baddoo on the 40-man roster.



Family Roots in the Lions’ Den

As noted by the Free Press, Jones isn’t the first member of his family to suit up for a Detroit team. In fact, he’s the third.

His father, Andre Jones, was a linebacker who played for the Detroit Lions in 1992, and his brother, T.J. Jones, caught passes as a wide receiver for the Lions from 2015 to 2018.

So when Jahmai put one in the seats Friday night, he wasn’t just helping the Tigers in a big moment — he was continuing a tradition of Jones family success in the Motor City.

“Obviously, Detroit has a special place in my heart,” said Jones, “just because of the family ties, so being able to do it myself and add to it, it’s everything I could ask for.”

The Bottom Line

Jahmai Jones didn’t just hit a home run Friday night — he hit home. In his first game as a Tiger, in the same city where his father and brother once suited up for the Lions, Jones delivered a moment that felt bigger than baseball.

And if he keeps swinging like that, Detroit fans just might get another Jones jersey to wear — this time at the ballpark.