Jahmyr Gibbs Still Eyeing NFL History—And a House from Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Jahmyr Gibbs isn’t just chasing defenders in 2025; he’s chasing NFL history… and a new house?

Yes, really.

The Detroit Lions’ electric third-year running back has his eyes set on one of the league’s most elusive milestones: 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. And if he pulls it off, teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the hook for a major reward.

Why it matters

According to StatMuse, only three players in NFL history have ever hit the 1,000/1,000 club: Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk, and Christian McCaffrey. Gibbs wants to be the fourth—and he’s not shy about the motivation behind it.

During his youth football camp in Novi, Michigan, Gibbs confirmed to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that the deal with St. Brown still stands:

“I asked about it again,” Gibbs said with a grin. “He’s going to get me a house.”

That’s not a metaphor. A literal house.

#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs hosted his camp at Novi HS and spoke to ESPN exclusively about switching his jersey from No. 26 to No. 0. Gibbs said he hated 26, but was scared of rocking 0 at first. “I didn’t want it to look bad. I didn’t want the 0 to be too big or too small,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ZuBw3nTAoA — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 21, 2025

What it would take

Gibbs already has the rushing part of the deal handled. After racking up 945 yards as a rookie in 2023, he exploded for 1,412 yards on the ground in 2024, adding 16 rushing touchdowns to the mix.

The receiving side? That’s where it gets tricky.

Gibbs’ current career high in receiving yards is 517, which means he’d need to nearly double that number to reach the milestone. But it’s not out of the question, especially if offensive coordinator John Morton follows through on plans to use Gibbs as a weapon all over the field in 2025.

In his first two seasons, the Lions hinted at splitting Gibbs out wide more often but didn’t fully commit. This season, with a more experienced Gibbs and a coaching staff that fully trusts him, we may finally see the full version of the “positionless weapon” Detroit envisioned when they drafted him 12th overall.

Who’s done it before?

Here’s the exclusive club Gibbs is trying to join:

Roger Craig (1985): 1,050 rushing, 1,016 receiving

1,050 rushing, 1,016 receiving Marshall Faulk (1999): 1,381 rushing, 1,048 receiving

1,381 rushing, 1,048 receiving Christian McCaffrey (2019): 1,387 rushing, 1,005 receiving

That’s it. That’s the list.

If Gibbs joins them, he won’t just rewrite the Lions’ record books, he’ll make NFL history. Oh, and he might be picking out furniture for his new living room.

The Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the most exciting backs in football. Now he’s got a chance to etch his name alongside legends and earn a very personal prize from a teammate. With the Lions poised for a Super Bowl run, don’t be surprised if Gibbs breaks records (and Amon-Ra’s bank account) along the way.