Jahmyr Gibbs Already Leading Major NFL Award Race for 2026

The NFL offseason may still be young, but sportsbooks are already looking ahead to the 2026 season, and one Detroit Lions star is grabbing early headlines.

, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has opened as the betting favorite to win the 2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

That’s a notable development considering the award often favors the previous winner or elite quarterbacks. Instead, oddsmakers are pointing directly at Detroit’s explosive running back as the player most likely to take home the honor.

Why Gibbs Is the Favorite

Gibbs has already built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons.

Through the first three seasons of his career, he has averaged:

5.3 yards per carry

29.6 receiving yards per game

His ability to impact games both as a runner and receiver has made him a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.

But there’s another reason Gibbs has surged to the top of the odds board.

The Detroit Lions recently traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, which could lead to an even larger role for Gibbs in Detroit’s offense. Without Montgomery sharing carries, Gibbs could see a significant jump in touches, which naturally boosts his statistical ceiling.

Early 2026 Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Below are the opening odds released by DraftKings.

Player Odds Jahmyr Gibbs +700 Ja’Marr Chase +900 Bijan Robinson +900 Puka Nacua +1000 Christian McCaffrey +1000 Jaxson Smith-Njigba +1100 Saquon Barkley +1400 Justin Jefferson +1400 CeeDee Lamb +1400 Jonathan Taylor +1800 James Cook +1800 Amon-Ra St. Brown +1800 Malik Nabers +2000 Derrick Henry +2000 Rashee Rice +2200 Nico Collins +2800 De’Von Achane +2800 Tetairoa McMillan +4000 Omarion Hampton +4000 Kenneth Walker +4000 Drake London +4000 Ashton Jeanty +4000 Josh Allen +4500 Jeremiyah Love +5000 George Pickens +5000 Bucky Irving +5000

A Big Opportunity for Gibbs

If Gibbs does take on a larger role in Detroit’s offense following the Montgomery trade, his numbers could skyrocket.

The Lions already feature one of the NFL’s most creative and balanced offenses, and with Gibbs as the centerpiece of the backfield, Detroit could lean even more heavily on his explosive playmaking ability.

It’s still extremely early, of course. Injuries, team success, and statistical production will all shape the race as the season unfolds.

But if oddsmakers are right, Jahmyr Gibbs may already be the player to beat for the 2026 Offensive Player of the Year award.