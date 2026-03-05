Jahmyr Gibbs Already Leading Major NFL Award Race for 2026

The NFL offseason may still be young, but sportsbooks are already looking ahead to the 2026 season, and one Detroit Lions star is grabbing early headlines.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has opened as the betting favorite to win the 2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.
That’s a notable development considering the award often favors the previous winner or elite quarterbacks. Instead, oddsmakers are pointing directly at Detroit’s explosive running back as the player most likely to take home the honor.
Why Gibbs Is the Favorite
Gibbs has already built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons.
Through the first three seasons of his career, he has averaged:
- 5.3 yards per carry
- 29.6 receiving yards per game
His ability to impact games both as a runner and receiver has made him a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.
But there’s another reason Gibbs has surged to the top of the odds board.
The Detroit Lions recently traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, which could lead to an even larger role for Gibbs in Detroit’s offense. Without Montgomery sharing carries, Gibbs could see a significant jump in touches, which naturally boosts his statistical ceiling.
Early 2026 Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Below are the opening odds released by DraftKings.
|Player
|Odds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+700
|Ja’Marr Chase
|+900
|Bijan Robinson
|+900
|Puka Nacua
|+1000
|Christian McCaffrey
|+1000
|Jaxson Smith-Njigba
|+1100
|Saquon Barkley
|+1400
|Justin Jefferson
|+1400
|CeeDee Lamb
|+1400
|Jonathan Taylor
|+1800
|James Cook
|+1800
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|+1800
|Malik Nabers
|+2000
|Derrick Henry
|+2000
|Rashee Rice
|+2200
|Nico Collins
|+2800
|De’Von Achane
|+2800
|Tetairoa McMillan
|+4000
|Omarion Hampton
|+4000
|Kenneth Walker
|+4000
|Drake London
|+4000
|Ashton Jeanty
|+4000
|Josh Allen
|+4500
|Jeremiyah Love
|+5000
|George Pickens
|+5000
|Bucky Irving
|+5000
A Big Opportunity for Gibbs
If Gibbs does take on a larger role in Detroit’s offense following the Montgomery trade, his numbers could skyrocket.
The Lions already feature one of the NFL’s most creative and balanced offenses, and with Gibbs as the centerpiece of the backfield, Detroit could lean even more heavily on his explosive playmaking ability.
It’s still extremely early, of course. Injuries, team success, and statistical production will all shape the race as the season unfolds.
But if oddsmakers are right, Jahmyr Gibbs may already be the player to beat for the 2026 Offensive Player of the Year award.