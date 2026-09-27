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Jahmyr Gibbs Trolls Aaron Glenn With Touchdown Celebration Against Jets

Jahmyr Gibbs Aaron Glenn celebration
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Jahmyr Gibbs scored against his former coach Sunday afternoon, then made sure Aaron Glenn got a familiar look at the celebration.

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After turning what appeared headed for a loss into a spectacular 17-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions running back celebrated by mimicking Glenn’s signature sideline march, pumping his arms as he walked through the end zone. The touchdown gave Detroit a 17-7 lead in the third quarter.

FOX Sports quickly caught the connection, posting video of Gibbs’ celebration alongside footage of Glenn performing the same move as Jets head coach.

Glenn spent four seasons as Detroit’s defensive coordinator before taking over the Jets, making Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field his first game against his former team as a head coach.

Gibbs Delivers a Message With a Smile

The celebration was playful. The touchdown itself was anything but.

Gibbs took the pitch right, found nowhere to go, reversed course and raced across the field before finding the end zone. The score tied him with Billy Sims for second in Lions history with 42 career rushing touchdowns.

It was another big moment for Gibbs after he opened the season with a career-high workload and continued establishing himself as the centerpiece of Detroit’s backfield. Gibbs had also made it clear during the offseason that he was comfortable handling an expanded workload.

Against Glenn, however, Gibbs added a little personality to the production.

Score the touchdown. Borrow the former coach’s celebration. Carry on.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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