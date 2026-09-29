The Detroit Lions have plenty of offensive weapons, but through three games of the 2026 season, two have separated themselves from the pack.

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Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown have made NFL history.

Following Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, Gibbs and St. Brown became the first teammates since 1962 to each score at least five touchdowns through their team’s first three games of a season, according to the team. The last pair to do it was Abner Haynes and Chris Burford of the 1962 Dallas Texans.

And they didn’t exactly sneak across the finish line.

St. Brown has scored five receiving touchdowns, while Gibbs has already piled up six total touchdowns, including four on the ground and two through the air. Their individual game logs confirm the remarkable three-week scoring binge, with St. Brown scoring twice against New Orleans, twice at Buffalo and once against the Jets, while Gibbs scored twice against the Saints, once against Buffalo and three times Sunday against New York.

Gibbs and St. Brown Are Driving Detroit’s Offense

What makes the accomplishment especially impressive is how differently Detroit’s two stars are doing it.

St. Brown remains Jared Goff’s most reliable receiving weapon. Through three games, he has 23 receptions for 228 yards and five touchdowns, including a monster nine-catch, 142-yard, two-touchdown performance against Buffalo. His touchdown against New York came despite playing fewer snaps than usual while dealing with what Dan Campbell described as a minor physical issue.

Gibbs, meanwhile, has become an offensive cheat code.

After producing 164 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Jets, Gibbs became the first player in NFL history to reach 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the first three games of a season. His three-game totals stand at 307 rushing yards and 156 receiving yards, giving him 463 yards from scrimmage to go along with those six touchdowns. His game-by-game production supports those totals.

Defenses Can’t Solve Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown

The result is an unusual problem for opposing defenses.

Focus too heavily on Gibbs, and Goff still has St. Brown working underneath and through the middle. Tilt coverage toward St. Brown, and Detroit can put the ball in Gibbs’ hands as a runner or receiver.

Good luck picking your poison.

Lions Have Two Early Touchdown Machines

Detroit has scored exactly 31 points in each of its first three games, going 2-1 while producing four touchdowns in every contest.

Gibbs and St. Brown have accounted for 11 touchdowns between them.

That number tells the story.

Detroit still has Jameson Williams stretching defenses vertically, Sam LaPorta at tight end and an emerging Isaac TeSlaa providing another receiving option. But when the Lions have needed to finish drives, Gibbs and St. Brown have been the two players consistently finding the end zone.

And both are doing it at a pace the NFL hasn’t seen from teammates in more than six decades.

Three games don’t make a season.

But 11 combined touchdowns sure make one heck of a start.