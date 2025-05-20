Jahmyr Gibbs Calls Out Amon-Ra St. Brown Following NFL Flag Football Announcement

With the NFL officially allowing its players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, players across the league are already setting their sights on representing Team USA. But one Detroit Lion has made it clear who he’s got his eyes on in a potential Olympic matchup.

The Moment

Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions’ electric running back, took to Instagram shortly after the announcement to call out teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown in the most playful way possible. Posting a story featuring the official Olympic flag football graphic, Gibbs wrote:

“Omg pls let me strap up 😭😭😭 @amonra_stbrown Gonna be long day on this island for u buddy”

The message was dripping with friendly competition and quickly caught the attention of fans across social media. Gibbs wants the challenge of locking up one of the NFL’s most reliable route-runners on the international stage.

Why It Matters

While the Olympics are still years away, Gibbs’ post highlights how big this decision is for NFL players. Flag football offers a unique twist on the sport they love, and the chance to represent their country adds an extra layer of pride and motivation.

It also spotlights the incredible talent on Detroit’s roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who holds dual citizenship after being born in Germany and raised in the U.S., could technically suit up for either country. That alone makes Gibbs’ post even more intriguing—could he end up guarding St. Brown in a USA vs. Germany Olympic game?

The Bigger Picture

If both players are selected, fans could be treated to a Lions-on-Lions showdown on the world stage. Gibbs’ speed and agility against St. Brown’s crisp routes and sticky hands? That’s must-see international TV.

But beyond the hypothetical matchups, the real takeaway is this: NFL players are excited. They want in. And they’re already dreaming big.

The Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs wants the smoke.

He knows just how talented Amon-Ra St. Brown is—he sees it every day in practice. But come 2028, if the Olympic stars align, he wants the world to see it too. One-on-one. On an island. With gold on the line.

Now we just wait to see if Amon-Ra responds.