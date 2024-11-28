fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Arrive At Ford Field With Sonic and Knuckles! [Video]

In case you haven’t been following along, Detroit Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have recently embraced some fun new nicknames—Sonic and Knuckles. And let’s just say, these nicknames have taken on a life of their own!

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Sonic and Knuckles

On Thanksgiving Day, ahead of the Lions' showdown against the Chicago Bears, Gibbs and Montgomery made quite the entrance to Ford Field. The dynamic duo showed up in style, sporting customized jackets featuring none other than their beloved alter-egos—Sonic and Knuckles. But what truly made this entrance unforgettable was the fact that Sonic and Knuckles themselves were there to escort the running backs to the stadium!

The fun, playful moment added an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated game. Fans were thrilled to see their star players getting into the spirit, and the images and videos from the arrival quickly went viral.

Check out the photos and videos below of Gibbs and Montgomery arriving at Ford Field with their iconic Sonic and Knuckles counterparts.

GO LIONS!!!

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1862143278818193450
https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1862146843863318544
