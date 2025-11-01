Jahmyr Gibbs and Girlfriend Go Viral For Halloween Costume

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend, Nicole, just won Halloween, and possibly the internet.

The couple went all out this year, dressing as Jake Sully and Neytiri from Avatar, complete with full blue body paint, detailed tribal accessories, and spot-on poses. The photos quickly made their rounds online, sending Lions fans and pop culture lovers alike into a frenzy.

Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole dressed up as Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar for Halloween 🔥 pic.twitter.com/80FTWJOPBF — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 31, 2025

Gibbs, who’s become a fan favorite not just for his electric play but for his charisma off the field, looked every bit the Na’vi warrior alongside Nicole, whose makeup and costume were movie-level accurate. Social media lit up with reactions praising their commitment, with fans calling it one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of the year.

The Lions star has been thriving both on and off the field this season, and now he’s showing he can dominate the Halloween game too.

The Bottom Line:

Jahmyr Gibbs is running past defenders on the field and running away with the internet on Halloween.