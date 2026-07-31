Dan Campbell Gives Short Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Update

Detroit Lions fans received a brief but encouraging update on Jahmyr Gibbs before Friday’s training camp practice.

Dan Campbell revealed Thursday that the star running back was dealing with “a little bit of a back” issue that surfaced during Detroit’s conditioning test. Given Gibbs’ importance to the offense, even a vague mention of a back injury was enough to raise concern.

Campbell eased some of that tension Friday.

“I don’t think it’s severe,” Campbell said.

Lions Do Not Sound Overly Concerned

Campbell did not provide a timetable for Gibbs’ return or explain whether the running back would participate in Friday’s practice.

His wording suggests Detroit does not currently view the injury as a major threat to Gibbs’ availability for the regular season. The Lions have every reason to be cautious in July, especially with one of their most explosive and valuable offensive players.

There is little benefit to pushing Gibbs through early camp work if his back is bothering him.

Gibbs Already at Center of Contract Talks

The injury arrives while Gibbs is also involved in negotiations for a potential contract extension.

He did not participate in Detroit’s opening practice, though Campbell has expressed confidence that the business side will eventually be resolved. The back issue adds another reason for the Lions to protect Gibbs until he is completely comfortable.

Detroit has built a significant portion of its offense around his speed, receiving ability and big-play potential. Keeping him healthy matters far more than getting him extra repetitions during the first week of camp.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell’s update was short, but it was better than the alternative.

Jahmyr Gibbs is dealing with a back issue that appeared during his conditioning test, yet Campbell does not believe the injury is severe.

The Lions will likely remain cautious until Gibbs is fully cleared. For now, Detroit fans can breathe a little easier while waiting for a more complete update.