Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs just keeps doing things that put his name alongside some of the greatest players in NFL history. Following Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, the 24-year-old superstar has officially joined Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith in an incredibly exclusive club.

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According to the Detroit Lions’ official website, Gibbs has become just the third player in NFL history to score at least 50 rushing touchdowns before turning 25 years old. The only other players to reach that milestone were Sanders, who had 52 before his 25th birthday, and Smith, who had 50.

That’s it. Three players in the history of the NFL.

And Gibbs still has plenty of time to make the record his own.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Closing In on Barry Sanders’ Record

Gibbs scored two rushing touchdowns against the Patriots, bringing his career total to exactly 50. His performance puts him within striking distance of Sanders’ record for the most rushing touchdowns before turning 25.

Here is how the three running backs compare before turning 25:

Barry Sanders: 52 rushing touchdowns

52 rushing touchdowns Emmitt Smith: 50 rushing touchdowns

50 rushing touchdowns Jahmyr Gibbs: 50 rushing touchdowns

The most remarkable part is that Gibbs doesn’t turn 25 until March 20, 2027, meaning he has eight regular-season games remaining this season to chase Sanders’ mark. Two more rushing touchdowns would tie the Lions legend, while three would give Gibbs the record outright.

Of course, Gibbs has already broken one Barry Sanders touchdown record this season. Back in October, he surpassed Sanders for the most combined rushing and receiving touchdowns scored before a player’s 25th birthday.

This latest achievement is different because it focuses strictly on rushing touchdowns. And considering how often Gibbs finds the end zone, catching Sanders certainly seems within reach.

.@Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs joins Barry Sanders (52) and Emmitt Smith (50) as the only players to produce 50 rushing TDs before turning 25 years old in @NFL history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/5M62V26697 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 15, 2026

Jared Goff Knows How Special Jahmyr Gibbs Is

Gibbs was absolutely electric against New England, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries while adding seven receptions for 99 yards. His 252 yards from scrimmage helped Detroit improve to 7-2 and extend its winning streak to five games.

Following the victory, quarterback Jared Goff offered an interesting perspective on just how remarkable his teammate has become.

“I think we have to pinch ourselves sometimes and not take for granted how special he is,” Goff said. “He’s just so explosive with the ball in his hands. I throw a check-down to him, and he goes for 50 yards. That’s so rare for a guy to be able to do all the things he does.”

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Stacking Rushing Touchdowns and Lions Records

Gibbs also set another Lions franchise record on Sunday, producing 171 scrimmage yards in the first half alone. According to his official NFL statistics, he now has 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns through just nine games this season.

Barry Sanders. Emmitt Smith. Jahmyr Gibbs.

Those are three names that belong in a pretty special conversation, and Gibbs has an opportunity to stand alone before his 25th birthday.

Not bad for a player who still has eight regular-season games to work with.