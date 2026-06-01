Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals What Barry Sanders Means to Him

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has already carved out his own place in franchise history, but don’t expect him to stop looking up to Barry Sanders anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on The Brad Galli Show, Gibbs opened up about what it means to share a connection with the greatest running back in Lions history and how Sanders continues to inspire him every time he steps onto the field.

Barry Sanders Still Has Gibbs Starstruck

Despite becoming one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive weapons, Gibbs admitted he still feels a sense of awe whenever Sanders is around the team facility.

“He’s a legend. He’s the best running back ever,” Gibbs said. “Whenever he’s around, I just want to put my best foot forward and give him a show.”

That’s high praise coming from a player who has quickly become one of the faces of the Lions franchise.

For Gibbs, however, Sanders remains the gold standard.

Living Up to Detroit’s Running Back Tradition

The Lions have featured some legendary ball carriers throughout franchise history, from Billy Sims to Barry Sanders and now Gibbs.

The Pro Bowl running back understands the significance of wearing that mantle.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of great running backs here,” Gibbs said. “I think living up to the standard of the position throughout the years is a big thing.”

That mindset has helped fuel Gibbs’ rapid rise since arriving in Detroit as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders Was One of Gibbs’ Childhood Heroes

Long before he was scoring touchdowns at Ford Field, Gibbs spent countless hours studying some of the game’s greatest running backs.

Not surprisingly, Sanders was at the top of the list.

“Since I was little, after practice or before practice, I used to watch highlights of him, Adrian Peterson, LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Charles, and Marshall Faulk,” Gibbs explained. “Those were some of the main guys I watched.”

Like many young athletes, Gibbs then took those moves onto the practice field.

“I’d try things I saw them do at practice. If it worked, it worked. If it didn’t, then I wouldn’t do it again.”

Looking at some of the cuts and moves Gibbs makes today, it’s easy to see that those film sessions paid off.

Breaking Barry’s Record Was a Surreal Moment

One of the biggest milestones of Gibbs’ young career came when he surpassed Barry Sanders’ franchise record for touchdowns in a season by a running back.

It’s an accomplishment few would have predicted when Sanders set the standard decades ago.

For Gibbs, the achievement didn’t fully register until people around him started mentioning it.

“Like I said, it feels amazing,” Gibbs said. “I’m trying to live up to the standard and be as great as possible while playing the best football I can.”

He admitted he wasn’t even tracking the record early in the season.

“It was surreal because I didn’t really know I was that close until around Week 6. I wasn’t paying attention to it.”

As the touchdowns piled up, Gibbs realized history was within reach.

“Then they kept mentioning it and I was like, ‘Oh.'”

After eventually breaking the record, the moment became even more meaningful because of who previously held it.

“Everybody was happy for me and congratulated me.”

Barry’s Praise Means Everything

Perhaps the most revealing moment from the interview came when Gibbs discussed hearing Sanders speak positively about him.

For many players, compliments from a Hall of Famer are meaningful. For Gibbs, hearing it from Barry Sanders hits differently.

“It means a lot,” Gibbs said. “I can’t really put it into words, but emotions are always high when I hear that.”

Considering Sanders was one of the players Gibbs studied as a kid, it’s easy to understand why.

The Lions may have found their next superstar running back, but even as Gibbs continues building his own legacy in Detroit, he’s never forgotten the legend who helped inspire it.