Jahmyr Gibbs Begins Detroit Lions ‘Keep Ben Johnson’ Campaign

As the Detroit Lions continue to thrive under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs has stepped up to publicly show his admiration for Johnson’s genius and leadership. With the offense performing at a high level and Johnson drawing attention from other teams around the league (again), Gibbs is hoping the offensive mastermind will remain in Detroit for the foreseeable future.

Jahmyr Gibbs Wants Ben Johnson To Stay In Detroit

During Richard Sherman's latest podcast episode, Gibbs made himself very clear when it comes to his appreciation for Ben Johnson. He also made it crystal clear that he wants Johnson to stay in Detroit beyond the 2024 season.

“It's an amazing offense to play in,” Gibbs said on Richard Sherman's podcast. “Everybody gets the ball. Ben (Johnson) is a guru, bro, I ain’t seen nothing like it. It gets crazy! He schemes up defenses so good. Everybody gets the ball, so none of us are left out. Even the line be getting the ball! It was really special for the team that he came back (for the 2024 season). The chemistry was all there, and we knew what to expect. We knew the playbook, so the chemistry was all there. I hope he comes back again. Man, please!”

Gibbs' comments highlight just how integral Johnson has been to the Lions' offensive success. His ability to create a system where every player is involved and has the opportunity to shine has been crucial in the team's impressive performance. And with Johnson's name once again circulating in head coach searches, Gibbs, along with many others in Detroit, is hoping Johnson will opt to stay with the Lions and continue to build on their success.

Bottom Line

Johnson’s return after declining previous head coaching opportunities has already paid huge dividends, and as Gibbs mentioned, the team’s chemistry under his direction is unmatched. It’s clear that Johnson’s impact goes beyond X’s and O’s, as he has fostered a culture of inclusivity and success in the offense.

As the season continues to unfold, the Lions’ offense will undoubtedly remain a focal point in the playoff race, and the hope is that Johnson’s brilliance will stay in Detroit to keep this high-powered unit humming.