Jared Goff Reveals Truth About Jahmyr Gibbs Following Epic Performance vs. Giants

If you needed any more proof that Jahmyr Gibbs is becoming that dude, just ask the quarterback who gets the best seat in the building.

After the Detroit Lions’ wild 34–27 overtime win against the Giants, Jared Goff made it crystal clear: Gibbs isn’t just electric, he’s evolving into one of the NFL’s true superstars. And according to Goff, that game-winning 69-yard touchdown run? He knew it was “over” almost immediately.

Goff: Gibbs Is Turning Into “One of the Best Players in the NFL”

Goff didn’t dance around it. He dropped the kind of praise usually reserved for franchise pillars.

“Man, that dude is as good as they come in our league, and he’s making his claim across our league as one of the best players, regardless of position and we are lucky to have him, man,” Goff said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “He’s so electric.”

Detroit’s offense sputtered throughout the afternoon, but every time the Lions were desperate for life, Gibbs delivered.

“For him to be able to do that to supplement some of the struggles we were having was awesome.”

This wasn’t Gibbs being good, this was Gibbs saving Detroit’s season momentum.

Why Defenses Panic the Second Gibbs Touches the Ball

Goff says the fear is real. You can feel the panic on the other sideline.

“A ton. A ton of energy and you can tell the fear in the defense when the ball gets in his hands, the way they rally to him.”

And once Gibbs hits the second level? It’s a wrap.

“Certainly, when he gets to the second-level on some of those longer runs, you can feel the safety, the angle they start taking, and it’s a good feeling for us, hard for a defense.”

He’s also quietly becoming a lethal pass-catcher.

“He’s doing a great job learning these routes, getting better at these routes. His hands are as good as they need to be.”

Goff even joked that he went to Gibbs too often because the guy was that hot.

“Sometimes you are playing quarterback, you’re trying to be a point guard, and he’s the hot hand… again, probably one too many times.”

When your quarterback admits he can’t stop giving you the ball? That’s superstardom.

Goff Knew the 69-Yard Overtime Touchdown Was “Over” After 7 Yards

On the first play of overtime, the Lions ran their bread-and-butter duo play behind Penei Sewell and rookie Tate Ratledge. And the moment Gibbs slipped through?

Goff raised his hand.

“I think I put my hand up, and he was about seven yards down the field.”

“You can see the angle he’s about to take and the angle the safety had. It’s over.”

He even pointed out that Giants safety Dane Belton is legitimately fast.

“24 on their team is not a slow player… and Jah ran away from him a couple of times. He’s got a different level.”

Translation: Gibbs didn’t just win the footrace, he made a fast NFL safety look slow.

Gibbs Isn’t Quiet in the Locker Room — Just in Front of Cameras

Fans sometimes assume Gibbs is shy. Goff says that’s not the case.

“He’s normal with us. He talks to us, and he’s great. He’s a great player, a great worker, a great teammate who does everything right.”

Quiet superstar? Not behind the scenes.

Detroit Has a Superstar, and Everyone Knows It

Jahmyr Gibbs isn’t emerging, he’s arrived.

He’s feared.

He’s explosive.

He’s taking over games that Detroit absolutely had to win.

And according to the guy who sees it closest, the leap Gibbs is making isn’t hype, it’s real:

He’s becoming one of the best players in the NFL.