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TodayTigersat TOR · 3:07 PMStarts in 0h 51m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet

Lions Reporter Warns Bills About Jahmyr Gibbs

THE GIBBS — PROBLEM
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The Detroit Lions leaned on running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs rushed 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 5.4 yards per carry, and added five catches for 30 yards, six yards per reception. The 29 attempts were a career high, and Detroit needed every one of them in a 31-30 overtime win.

Detroit travels to Buffalo on Thursday night for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, and it would not be a surprise to see Gibbs get close to 30 carries again with another five to seven receptions. Buffalo’s defense gave up 31 points and 124 rushing yards to the Houston Texans in Week 1, even in a 36-31 win. Could Gibbs be a problem the Bills cannot slow down?

Lions Reporter Believes Jahmyr Gibbs Could Have Big Game Against the Bills

Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown interviewed Candace Pedraza, site editor of SideLion Report, ahead of the Week 2 matchup. One of the questions Ray asked her was, “Both Buffalo and Detroit come into this game having each scored 30+ points in Week 1. What are Lions’ fans thoughts on Week 1 when it comes to both sides of the ball? Are there any major concerns, or is there a lot more excitement?

Pedraza’s answer kept coming back to Gibbs. “Their offense definitely needs more time to gel with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, but one factor that remained reliable in this game was Jahmyr Gibbs. I think he could pose a threat to Buffalo’s defensive line this week.

Buffalo’s Run Defense Left the Door Open

Gibbs has a chance at another big game. Buffalo’s front was not sharp in Week 1, and the last meeting between these teams was a track meet. The Bills beat the Lions 48-42 at Ford Field on Dec. 15, 2024. Another shootout would not be a surprise. If Gibbs goes off again on a national stage, the Offensive Player of the Year talk starts for real.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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