Brad Holmes Reveals Exact Moment He Knew Jahmyr Gibbs Was Special

When the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the reaction around the league was immediate.

Many questioned the value of taking a running back that high.

Brad Holmes never wavered.

And now, the Lions general manager is opening up about the exact moments he realized Detroit had landed a true game-changing player.

Brad Holmes could already picture Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit

Appearing this week on Good Morning Football, Holmes admitted the vision started long before draft night even arrived.

“There was so many times where I was driving into work before that draft, and I just could not stop envisioning Jahmyr Gibbs in a Lions uniform,” Holmes explained via Lions OnSI. “And so when that came to fruition, like it just, it was just the burst of emotions of being thrilled and happy and excited to to get this player, because I truly thought that he was a special player. A very unique player when he came out.”

That belief ultimately led the Lions to make one of the boldest moves of the draft.

At the time, critics hammered Detroit for selecting a running back early in the first round. But internally, the Lions believed Gibbs was far more than just another back.

Opening night against Chiefs offered first glimpse

According to Holmes, the first signs came immediately.

Detroit opened the 2023 season on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and while Gibbs was still learning the finer details of playing running back in the NFL, Holmes could already see what was coming.

“But look, I think it was really the opening game,” Holmes said. “I think we were on a Thursday night. It was the opener versus K.C. (Chiefs), where he was actually, he hadn’t really gotten down all the nuances of being a running back in the NFL, in terms of slowing yourself down and patience. Because he’s such an explosive runner.”

Even then, Holmes saw flashes.

“But he made some runs in that game that I was like, ‘Okay, it’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming.’”

Titans game sealed it for Brad Holmes

Then came the moment where everything fully clicked.

Holmes pointed specifically to Gibbs’ explosive performance against the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season, when the Lions star ripped off a massive long touchdown run during a dominant 52-14 victory.

“And then I want to say, it was probably the next year, where I think he broke an 80- or 90-yarder. I think it was versus the Tennessee Titans,” Holmes recalled. “And that was when, you know, you saw those kind of long runs that he broke. I was like, ‘Okay, it’s here.’”

At that point, there was no longer any debate.

The explosiveness that made Holmes fall in love with Gibbs during the draft process had officially arrived at the NFL level.

Jahmyr Gibbs becoming face of Detroit Lions offense

Now entering the 2026 season, expectations surrounding Gibbs are sky high.

And honestly, it is easy to understand why.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Gibbs has already established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in football. His ability to change games as both a runner and receiver has transformed Detroit’s offense into one of the league’s most explosive units.

But Holmes made it clear the appeal goes beyond talent alone.

“And again, just like we talk about makeup, it’s not just, you know, his ability,” Holmes said. “He’s a great kid and he’s got good football character.”

That combination of elite talent and strong character is exactly what the Lions have prioritized throughout Holmes’ tenure.

And years after critics questioned the pick, the Lions are looking smarter by the day.