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Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks Barry Sanders Touchdown Record

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to tie Barry Sanders’ record for the most touchdowns in the NFL under the age of 25 with 57 (45 rushing and 12 receiving). In the fourth quarter, Gibbs scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 5:03 left in regulation to push Detroit’s lead over Arizona to 45-14.

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Jahmyr Gibbs Now Owns the Record Alone

That touchdown broke the record for the most touchdowns in NFL history before age 25. It was No. 58 of Gibbs’ career, one clear of Sanders, and Gibbs does not turn 25 until March 20, 2027. Gibbs making history in this game for the Lions is something special.

Gibbs finished the afternoon with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, plus five catches for 56 yards, and Detroit won 45-21 to move to 3-2.

Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Can Keep Making History This Season

With a bye in Week 6 and 12 games left in the regular season, Gibbs will have the chance to keep adding to his touchdown totals before his 25th birthday. With the way his career is going so far, he has a chance to be one of the all-time Lions greats on the offensive side of the football.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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