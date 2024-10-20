Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks Defenders Ankles On Career Long TD Run [Video]

Just moments ago, Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs electrified the crowd with a stunning 45-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Detroit trailing 10-0 and in desperate need of a spark, Gibbs took a handoff from quarterback Jared Goff and channeled his inner Barry Sanders, dodging defenders left and right. Vikings safety Camryn Bynum had an opportunity to stop Gibbs but was left grasping at air as Gibbs broke his ankles with a slick move before darting into the end zone for the score.

This marks Gibbs’ longest run of his young career, showing why the Lions invested a first-round pick in the explosive back. The Lions are now back in the game thanks to Gibbs' dazzling display of agility and speed.

Check out the video below to see Gibbs make the Vikings' defense look silly and give the Lions new life in this NFC North showdown!