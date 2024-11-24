Jahmyr Gibbs Busts Out Allen Iverson Step-Over TD Celebration [Video]

On Sunday, during the Detroit Lions' road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, running back Jahmyr Gibbs made a memorable touchdown even more unforgettable. After scoring a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Gibbs delivered a throwback celebration inspired by NBA legend Allen Iverson.

Replicating Iverson's iconic step-over move after a clutch shot over Tyronn Lue, Gibbs added some flair to his TD, showing that he not only knows how to break tackles but also how to break out classic celebrations.

Take a look at the video below and relive this epic moment!