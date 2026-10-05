The Detroit Lions knew exactly where the Carolina Panthers were vulnerable Sunday night. Somehow, they spent much of the evening attacking almost everywhere else.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Carolina entered its matchup against Detroit with the worst run defense in football, surrendering 193.3 rushing yards per game and an alarming 5.7 yards per attempt. The Panthers had already allowed 580 rushing yards through three games, and they were preparing to face Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

The result? Gibbs carried the football just 15 times.

Detroit instead put the game largely on Jared Goff’s right arm, asking him to throw 52 passes in a 32-26 loss that dropped the Lions to 2-2. Goff piled up 412 yards, but Detroit repeatedly stalled before reaching the end zone and spent much of the night trying to chase a Carolina offense its defense could not stop.

That raises an obvious question.

Why wasn’t Gibbs the center of the game plan?

Carolina Was Practically Begging Detroit to Run

This was not a matchup requiring complicated analytics to identify Carolina’s weakness.

The Panthers entered Sunday allowing an NFL-worst 193.3 rushing yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry. Carolina had also surrendered six rushing touchdowns through three games.

Detroit had the player seemingly built to exploit that weakness.

Gibbs entered the game as the centerpiece of the Lions’ backfield and one of the league’s premier offensive players. Instead, he finished with 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 31 yards.

The 3.1 yards per carry certainly were not impressive. That also does not mean Detroit needed to abandon the matchup.

Good running teams understand that not every early carry is going to break loose. Sometimes the payoff comes from repeatedly forcing a defensive front to defend the run, creating lighter coverage structures and eventually springing the explosive plays that Gibbs is capable of producing at any moment.

Detroit never really reached that point.

What Happened to Detroit’s ‘Bell Cow’?

What makes Sunday’s usage even more confusing is what Dan Campbell said about Gibbs before the season began.

After Detroit moved on from David Montgomery during the offseason, Campbell made it clear that the Lions intended to lean heavily on Gibbs.

“He’s going to be our bell cow now. We’re going to hang our hat on him quite a bit,” Campbell said in June, adding that Gibbs “became more of that last year.”

Those words are difficult to reconcile with 15 carries against the NFL’s worst run defense.

Detroit Sports Nation previously covered the enormous investment Detroit made when Gibbs signed his three-year extension, a deal worth $67.5 million in base value with $51.5 million guaranteed. The Lions did not pay Gibbs like an ordinary running back because they do not believe he is one.

When you make that kind of commitment, there should be games where your best player becomes the answer simply because the opponent has shown it cannot consistently stop him.

Sunday appeared to be one of those games.

Instead, Detroit finished with just 15 rushing attempts by Gibbs while Goff dropped back more than 50 times.

Game Script Does Not Explain Everything

There is an obvious counterargument.

Detroit’s defense could not get off the field. Carolina scored on six consecutive possessions after its opening drive, forcing the Lions to spend much of the second half playing from behind and creating an obvious need to throw the football.

That matters, but it does not explain everything.

Detroit was not down three touchdowns throughout the night. The Lions were within striking distance for long stretches, yet the offense increasingly became dependent on Goff throwing his way down the field.

The result was plenty of production without enough points.

As we noted in our winners and losers from Sunday night, Detroit accumulated 452 total yards but repeatedly settled for Jake Bates field goals. Bates connected four times, from 54, 43, 41 and 26 yards.

Moving the football was not Detroit’s biggest problem. Finishing drives was.

A heavier commitment to Gibbs might not have changed the outcome, but against a defense that had been consistently pushed around on the ground, it deserved a much longer look.

Drew Petzing Has to Find the Right Balance

This is where offensive coordinator Drew Petzing deserves scrutiny.

Goff throwing for more than 400 yards can look productive on the stat sheet, but Detroit does not need its offense to become one-dimensional. The roster was constructed to make defenses defend Gibbs, Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and the rest of Detroit’s weapons simultaneously.

Taking Gibbs out of the equation makes that job easier.

There will be games where Detroit has to throw 50 times. There will be opponents that load the box, overwhelm the offensive line or force Petzing to adjust away from his initial plan.

Carolina should not have been one of them.

More Jahmyr Gibbs Carries Is the Easiest Correction

The Panthers came into Sunday with one of the clearest statistical weaknesses of any opponent Detroit will see this season. The Lions had one of the NFL’s best running backs available to attack it, and they gave him the football 15 times.

That doesn’t mean Gibbs would have run for 150 yards if Detroit handed him the ball five or 10 more times.

It does mean the Lions never really forced Carolina to prove it could stop him.

For an offense searching for consistency after falling to 2-2, that may be one of the easiest corrections Petzing and Campbell can make.

When you have Jahmyr Gibbs and the opponent has the worst run defense in football, sometimes the game plan does not need to be complicated.

Give No. 0 the football.