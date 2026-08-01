Brad Holmes Must End the Gibbs-Bijan Waiting Game

Brad Holmes does not need to wait for Bijan Robinson to reset the running back market.

He should beat Atlanta to the punch.

If the Detroit Lions truly view Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the centerpieces of their offense, the next move should be aggressive, clear, and expensive. Offer Gibbs a four-year, $88 million extension, make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, and remove one of the biggest future questions hanging over the franchise.

The price would be steep. The alternative may cost even more.

The Lions Should Offer Jahmyr Gibbs $88 Million

The proposal is straightforward.

Detroit should offer Gibbs a four-year extension worth $88 million in new money, an average of $22 million per season. The deal should include $50 million in practical guarantees, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $25 million signing bonus.

Annual incentives could push the total value to $92 million.

The contract would keep Gibbs in Detroit through the 2031 season while giving the Lions manageable exit points after the 2029 and 2030 campaigns.

That structure would move Gibbs ahead of Saquon Barkley’s $20.6 million annual average and Christian McCaffrey’s $19 million average without sending the running back market into a reckless financial neighborhood.

It would be a record contract. It would not be an irresponsible one.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is More Than a Running Back

The easiest argument against paying Gibbs is the same one used against nearly every running back.

The position wears players down. Production can fall quickly. Teams can often find cheaper options in the draft.

All of that is true.

It also misses what Gibbs means to Detroit.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Gibbs produced 5,029 yards from scrimmage and 49 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl selection each year. Those are not committee-back numbers. They belong to one of the most productive offensive players in football.

Detroit has since traded David Montgomery and publicly positioned Gibbs as its lead back.

That changes the contract discussion.

The Lions would not be paying for a runner expected to handle 14 touches on Sunday. They would be investing in the player expected to drive a major portion of the offense as a runner, receiver and explosive-play threat.

Gibbs can score from almost anywhere on the field. He forces linebackers into impossible matchups. He can turn a routine checkdown into a 40-yard gain before the defense has time to recover.

How many players on Detroit’s roster create that kind of fear?

Not many.

Brad Holmes Has Leverage Right Now

Detroit does not have to rush from a contractual standpoint.

Gibbs remains under team control through the 2027 season, and a new extension would not need to begin until 2028. His 2026 cap hit sits at roughly $5.68 million, giving Holmes plenty of flexibility to work with.

That is exactly why the Lions should act.

A large signing bonus could give Gibbs immediate financial security while Detroit spreads the cap charges over several seasons. The team could reward him now without forcing the entire financial burden into the next year or two.

Waiting creates a different kind of risk.

Every touchdown, Pro Bowl appearance and 1,000-yard season strengthens Gibbs’ negotiating position. A monster season as Detroit’s full-time bell cow could push his asking price well beyond $22 million annually.

The Lions have an opportunity to buy early.

Holmes has spent years protecting Detroit’s cap health. Locking up a 24-year-old offensive star before his price rises is one of the reasons teams preserve flexibility in the first place.

The Contract Structure Matters More Than the Record

Making Gibbs the highest-paid running back in football would generate the headlines.

The fine print would determine whether the deal works for Detroit.

The Lions should avoid a heavily guaranteed five- or six-year extension. Running backs take too much punishment, and Detroit still has future contracts to consider for Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and other young players.

A sensible cap structure could look like this:

Season Approximate Cap Hit 2026 $10 million 2027 $12 million 2028 $17 million 2029 $21 million 2030 $24 million 2031 $27 million

The final two seasons should carry larger non-guaranteed base salaries.

That gives Gibbs meaningful security during his prime while protecting Detroit if injuries, workload or age eventually begin to reduce his effectiveness.

The Lions could fully guarantee his 2028 salary at signing and allow his 2029 salary to become guaranteed early in the 2028 league year.

Gibbs gets more than a hollow headline number. Detroit avoids guaranteeing every dollar deep into the contract.

That is the balance Holmes needs to find.

Detroit Should Not Wait for Bijan Robinson

The Gibbs-Bijan Robinson dynamic adds another layer.

Both players were selected near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft. Both became immediate offensive stars. Both are expected to receive enormous extensions from their current teams.

Neither side wants to sign first.

Why would they?

The second player to agree could use the first contract as a negotiating floor. If Gibbs signs for $22 million annually, Robinson’s representatives can ask for $23 million. If Robinson signs first, Gibbs can demand the same treatment.

That waiting game benefits the agents.

It does not necessarily benefit the Lions.

Holmes should change the conversation with a direct offer:

Here is $22 million per season and $40 million fully guaranteed today. Sign first and become the highest-paid running back in football.

That is real leverage.

Gibbs could wait and hope Robinson raises the market to $23 million or $24 million. He would also be delaying tens of millions in guaranteed money while preparing for the largest workload of his NFL career.

One injury can change everything.

Detroit should make immediate security the centerpiece of its pitch.

The Lions Still Need a Firm Ceiling

Paying Gibbs now does not mean giving him whatever he wants.

Detroit must set a limit.

A reasonable ceiling would be four years and $92 million, an average of $23 million per season, with no more than $52 million in practical guarantees.

Holmes should not cross $23 million annually. He should not guarantee more than three extension seasons.

Gibbs is special, but the Lions are not building around one player.

Branch could command a massive defensive contract. LaPorta may become one of the highest-paid tight ends in football. Aidan Hutchinson’s long-term deal will shape Detroit’s books for years.

The Lions cannot allow one running back extension to interfere with keeping the rest of their young foundation intact.

That is where discipline matters.

Make Gibbs the highest-paid player at his position. Do not give him a blank check.

Why Paying Gibbs Fits Detroit’s Philosophy

The Lions drafted Gibbs 12th overall because they never viewed him as a traditional running back.

That decision drew criticism on draft night. Running backs were not supposed to be selected that early. Detroit had more valuable positions to address.

Holmes trusted the player instead of the positional rule.

Gibbs has rewarded that faith.

He has become the kind of game-changing weapon the Lions believed they were drafting. His speed alters defensive game plans. His versatility gives the coaching staff answers against almost any personnel package.

Detroit cannot spend years insisting Gibbs is more than a running back, then hide behind running back economics when it is time to pay him.

The contract should match the original conviction.

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes should stop waiting for Bijan Robinson and make Jahmyr Gibbs the highest-paid running back in football.

A four-year, $88 million extension with $40 million fully guaranteed would reward Gibbs without wrecking Detroit’s long-term cap structure. It would secure one of the NFL’s most explosive players through his prime and protect the Lions with exit points later in the deal.

There is risk. Every major contract carries it.

There is also risk in waiting while Gibbs enters his first season as Detroit’s unquestioned bell cow and potentially drives his price even higher.

The Lions drafted Gibbs because they believed he was different.

Now they should pay him like it.