Report: Detroit Lions ‘Intend’ to Give Jahmyr Gibbs a Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions’ front office hasn’t said much publicly about future contracts, but Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett just dropped a nugget in his latest mailbag: the Lions already plan to keep running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Honolulu blue for the long haul.

TL;DR

Birkett writes the Lions “intend’ to give Jahmyr Gibbs an extension when the time comes.

Any new deal would come after the 2025 season at the earliest.

How much Detroit will ultimately invest in a high-end running back remains to be seen.

Where the Gibbs Extension Talk Came From

Birkett’s mailbag question centered on a potential trade for Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. While downplaying that scenario, he casually noted the club’s plans for Gibbs:

“They intend to pay Aidan Hutchinson, Gibbs and several more of their own draft picks and don’t have that kind of money allocated to a second defensive end.” Birkett wrote.

That single line suggests GM Brad Holmes has already penciled his star back into future cap calculations.

When “The Time” Might Arrive

Not this offseason: Gibbs is only entering Year 3 of his rookie deal.

Gibbs is only entering Year 3 of his rookie deal. Post-2025 window: An extension could be explored after next season—standard timing for first-round picks.

An extension could be explored after next season—standard timing for first-round picks. Negotiation unknowns: Running-back market value and Detroit’s long-term cap strategy will drive the numbers.

Why It Matters

Gibbs has quickly become one of the offense’s most electric weapons, and Birkett’s report signals Detroit views him as a foundational piece, not a short-term luxury. Fans wondering whether the Lions would follow through on paying a running back now have their answer: the intention is there, even if the details are a year or two away.