Report: Detroit Lions ‘Intend’ to Give Jahmyr Gibbs a Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions’ front office hasn’t said much publicly about future contracts, but Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett just dropped a nugget in his latest mailbag: the Lions already plan to keep running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Honolulu blue for the long haul.
TL;DR
- Birkett writes the Lions “intend’ to give Jahmyr Gibbs an extension when the time comes.
- Any new deal would come after the 2025 season at the earliest.
- How much Detroit will ultimately invest in a high-end running back remains to be seen.
Where the Gibbs Extension Talk Came From
Birkett’s mailbag question centered on a potential trade for Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. While downplaying that scenario, he casually noted the club’s plans for Gibbs:
“They intend to pay Aidan Hutchinson, Gibbs and several more of their own draft picks and don’t have that kind of money allocated to a second defensive end.” Birkett wrote.
That single line suggests GM Brad Holmes has already penciled his star back into future cap calculations.
When “The Time” Might Arrive
- Not this offseason: Gibbs is only entering Year 3 of his rookie deal.
- Post-2025 window: An extension could be explored after next season—standard timing for first-round picks.
- Negotiation unknowns: Running-back market value and Detroit’s long-term cap strategy will drive the numbers.
Why It Matters
Gibbs has quickly become one of the offense’s most electric weapons, and Birkett’s report signals Detroit views him as a foundational piece, not a short-term luxury. Fans wondering whether the Lions would follow through on paying a running back now have their answer: the intention is there, even if the details are a year or two away.