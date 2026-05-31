NFL Insider Gives Latest on Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Negotiations With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have made it clear they view Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the cornerstones of their future.

Now, the only question is how much it will cost to keep him in Detroit for the long haul.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the answer could be a lot more than most running backs have ever received.

Jahmyr Gibbs Could Reset the Running Back Market

Speaking Friday on NFL Live, Fowler reported that Gibbs is expected to command a contract worth at least $20 million per season when he eventually signs an extension with the Lions.

In fact, Fowler believes the Detroit star could push the market to a completely new level.

“He’s set to reset the running back market in a big way,” Fowler said.

The Lions and Gibbs appear motivated to get a deal done, but Fowler cautioned that negotiations remain in the early stages.

“They want to do it,” Fowler said. “There’s not a lot of progress yet. It’s going to take some time.”

Why a Deal May Not Happen Immediately

One interesting wrinkle involves Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Like Gibbs, Robinson was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is considered one of the league’s elite young offensive weapons.

According to Fowler, there is a possibility Gibbs could wait to see what kind of extension Robinson receives before finalizing his own deal.

If Robinson signs a record-setting contract first, it could create an even higher financial ceiling for Gibbs and his representatives to work from.

Lions Have Already Shown Their Commitment

The Lions took an important step earlier this offseason when they exercised Gibbs’ fifth-year option, ensuring he remains under contract through the 2027 season.

That move eliminated any urgency from a contractual standpoint while also signaling Detroit’s commitment to keeping him around.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter previously reported that he expects the Lions and Gibbs to reach an agreement at some point this summer.

Given the organization’s recent willingness to reward core players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeill, and Jack Campbell, it would be surprising if Gibbs isn’t next in line.

Gibbs Has Earned Every Dollar

Since arriving in Detroit as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs has developed into one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons.

His ability to impact games as both a runner and receiver makes him far more than a traditional running back.

That versatility is exactly why many league observers believe he could become the first running back to significantly surpass the financial benchmarks recently established by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Barkley currently tops the position with an average annual value of $20.6 million.

If Fowler’s report proves accurate, Gibbs may soon become the newest king of the running back market.

Lions Have a Big Decision Ahead

The good news for Detroit is that there appears to be no disagreement about whether Gibbs deserves a new contract.

The challenge is determining exactly how much that contract should be worth.

For a player capable of changing games every time he touches the football, the answer could end up being historic.

And if the Lions truly believe Gibbs is one of the faces of the franchise moving forward, they may soon be writing the biggest check ever given to an NFL running back.