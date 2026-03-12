Jahmyr Gibbs Has Priceless Reaction to David Montgomery’s Texans Photo

A recent social media post featuring David Montgomery in a Houston Texans uniform caught the attention of one of his former teammates.

After the image began circulating online, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions jumped into the comments section with a reaction that quickly sparked conversation among fans.

Gibbs responded to the post by writing:

“Ig im happy for u 🙄🙄” (I guess I’m happy for you)

The message appeared to be a playful but somewhat reluctant reaction to seeing Montgomery in a different uniform following his departure from Detroit.

A popular backfield duo in Detroit

Gibbs and Montgomery formed one of the NFL’s most productive running back tandems during their time together with the Lions.

The duo combined speed and power, giving Detroit a versatile rushing attack that played a major role in the team’s offensive success.

Montgomery often handled the physical, between-the-tackles work, while Gibbs brought explosive playmaking ability to the offense.

A new chapter for Montgomery

Now with the Texans, Montgomery is set to begin the next phase of his career after becoming a key contributor in Detroit’s offense.

While the Lions have moved forward with Gibbs leading the backfield, it’s clear from Gibbs’ comment that the two backs built a strong bond during their time together.

And judging by the reaction online, Lions fans haven’t quite gotten used to seeing Montgomery in a Texans uniform either.