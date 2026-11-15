Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is putting on an absolute show against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, and he just added another impressive achievement to his growing résumé.

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According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations department, Gibbs recorded 171 yards from scrimmage in the first half of Sunday’s game, the most by a running back in the first half of any game in franchise history.

Yes, even with legendary running backs Barry Sanders and Billy Sims having worn the Honolulu blue and silver, nobody had ever accomplished what Gibbs did Sunday morning.

Not bad for 30 minutes of football.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Sets Detroit Lions Franchise Record

The Lions announced the historic achievement on their official public relations account, confirming just how special Gibbs’ performance was.

“@Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs produced 171 scrimmage yards in the first half,” the team announced. “This is the most scrimmage yards an RB has produced in the first half of a game in franchise history.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Gibbs rushed for 93 yards on 13 carries in the first half while adding another 78 yards on four receptions. He also found the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, helping Detroit take a commanding 21-3 lead into halftime.

The performance is just the latest example of why Gibbs has established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. His ability to hurt defenses as both a runner and receiver makes him a nightmare to defend, and the Patriots are finding that out the hard way.

Gibbs Continues Historic 2026 Season

What makes Sunday’s accomplishment even more remarkable is that Gibbs has been making history seemingly every time he steps onto the field this season.

Earlier this month, Gibbs passed Billy Sims in the Lions record books for the most yards from scrimmage through the team’s first seven games of a season. He also joined Barry Sanders in an exclusive group of Detroit running backs to reach several early-career milestones.

Then, during last Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, Gibbs made NFL history with another touchdown, becoming one of only five players to score at least 11 touchdowns in each of their first four NFL seasons.

Those accomplishments are even more impressive when looking at Gibbs’ 2026 production on NFL.com. Detroit has made the 24-year-old the centerpiece of its rushing attack, and he continues to reward that confidence with one spectacular performance after another.

Gibbs Is Chasing Detroit Lions Legends

With an entire second half still remaining against New England, Gibbs has plenty of time to add to Sunday’s already ridiculous numbers.

One thing is certain: Jahmyr Gibbs is building a résumé that belongs in the same conversation as some of the greatest running backs in Detroit Lions history.

And he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.