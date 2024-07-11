Jahmyr Gibbs Earns Top-10 RB Spot in NFL Rankings





NFL Executives Rank Jahmyr Gibbs as a Top-10 Running Back

In a recent ESPN survey, NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the top 10 running backs for the 2024 season. Gibbs is entering his second NFL season with high expectations following an impressive rookie year where he amassed 945 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

ESPN’s poll saw Gibbs securing the eighth spot, illustrating a widespread belief in his abilities. One anonymous AFC executive praised Gibbs, describing him as “a change of pace. Fast. Elusive. Versatile. Dynamic in the pass game.”

Statistically, Gibbs finished among the league’s best in several key metrics last season, including fifth in yards per carry (5.2), tenth in rushing touchdowns (10), second in yards after contact per rush (2.5), and tied for ninth in broken tackles (21). Despite these high rankings, opinions varied slightly, with his highest rank being third and at least one evaluator not placing him in the top 10 at all.

The survey also noted that Gibbs’ fellow 2023 draftee Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons ranked higher at sixth, while former Lions RB D’Andre Swift received honorable mentions. David Montgomery, another Detroit running back, was acknowledged but did not make the top 17.